Kansas City preschooler fatally shoots self with found gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say a 3-year-old boy is dead after he found a handgun in his home and accidentally shot himself.

Police say officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a house on the south end of Kansas City for a report of a shooting. Officers dispatched to the house learned that a 3-year-old had been accidentally shot and rushed to a hospital by his mother. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say officers interviewed the mother at the hospital and a man at the home who was caring for a 2-month-old baby. Police say initial investigation reveals the man and woman were at home with the two children when the 3-year-old found the unsecured gun and shot himself.

Police are continuing to investigate.

