Anna Veterans Home residents go fishing

ANNA (WSIL) -- Veterans give back to those who served before them. On May 17, Benton's VFW and American Legion members took Anna Veterans Home residents out fishing.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Veterans give back to those who served before them. On May 17, Benton's VFW and American Legion members took Anna Veterans Home residents out fishing.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Organizers say they have reinvented the market to include better parking, a more convenient schedule and an emphasis on locally produced agricultural products.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Organizers say they have reinvented the market to include better parking, a more convenient schedule and an emphasis on locally produced agricultural products.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Folks in Murphysboro will have a new place to beat the heat this summer. A new splash pad will soon open in Longfellow Park.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Folks in Murphysboro will have a new place to beat the heat this summer. A new splash pad will soon open in Longfellow Park.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has compiled a $41.5 billion state capital-construction plan to rebuild and maintain roads, schools and affordable housing, make environmental improvements and more.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has compiled a $41.5 billion state capital-construction plan to rebuild and maintain roads, schools and affordable housing, make environmental improvements and more.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday on the west side of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday on the west side of Carbondale.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Gabriel Parker is accused of killing two students. His trial is now being moved to Christian County in June 2020.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Gabriel Parker is accused of killing two students. His trial is now being moved to Christian County in June 2020.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Warm and windy conditions will persist. Saturday will bring dry skies, but rain is expected Sunday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Warm and windy conditions will persist. Saturday will bring dry skies, but rain is expected Sunday.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of child abuse. On Christmas Eve the 3-month-old ended up with a broken leg.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of child abuse. On Christmas Eve the 3-month-old ended up with a broken leg.