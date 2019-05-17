Anna Veterans Home residents go fishing

ANNA (WSIL) -- Veterans give back to those who served before them. On May 17, Benton's VFW and American Legion members took Anna Veterans Home residents out fishing.

One of those residents is Josephine Renshaw, who's a World War II veteran. She was a nurse in England and France for three years.

"World War II started to my distress as soon as I got out of high school," Renshaw recalls.

Renshaw says other American nurses were scared, but she was anxious to do her part, "They'd say 'oh I'm afraid that I'll get shot' and that thought never even occurred to me."

The 95 year old is one of nearly a dozen veterans to take part to go fishing with Benton VFW and American legion members.This is the second year for the bi-annual event started by VFW Commander Gary Fravel.

"They seem to really enjoy it. They like the interaction with us, " Fravel explains. "We get just as much satisfaction out of it also."

Another veteran to enjoy the day is WWII Marine Bill Eblen. He directed fighter planes and bombers in the South Pacific and considers himself lucky to be alive.

"I missed Iwo Jima by really 15 days," Eblen remembers. "I trained with with the guys who raised the flag on Iwo Jima."

Eblen was a fish guide on Horseshoe Lake for 30 years and says his favorite part is hooking them. But, a close second is actually getting to eat the fish.

After fishing, the volunteers fried up some filets and hush puppies for those who went fishing and the rest of the Anna Veterans home residents.

Renshaw and Eblen say they appreciate the younger veterans taking the time to make their day special.