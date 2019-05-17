Missouri lawmakers end session after passing abortion bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmakers end session after passing abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has wrapped up its 2019 session after passing one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws and authorizing a bonding deal for bridges.

The legislative session that ended Friday was the first for Republican Gov. Mike Parson. He pledged to sign an anti-abortion bill prohibiting the procedure at 8 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions only for medical emergencies.

Abortion-rights supporters protested as the House gave final approval to the measure.

Later Friday, the House gave final approval to $301 million of bonds to fix 215 bridges. But that measure is dependent on Missouri also getting a federal grant.

Earlier this week, lawmakers approved a bill authorizing up to $50 million of incentives for General Motors, other business tax breaks and a new scholarship program for adults.

