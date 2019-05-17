Murphysboro adds splash pad to Longfellow Park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro adds splash pad to Longfellow Park

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Folks in Murphysboro will have a new place to beat the heat this summer. The city has built a new splash pad in Longfellow Park.

The Friends of Murphysboro has been raising money for the water feature for eight years. 

Representatives with the organization say the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest has been their main source of fundraising. 

The group plans to officially turn the splash pad on next week. 

“We’re doing our ribbon cutting next Wednesday at 6 p.m., and then after that it’ll be where kids can come up and touch the pad and it comes on. So then that’ll be ready to go all the way through Labor Day," said Sarah Junk.

Organizers say they decided on a splash pad after hearing from the community that there wasn’t enough activities for kids in the area.

