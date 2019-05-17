Murphysboro farmer's market to feature locally-sourced products

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The farmer's market in Murphysboro will be changing this summer.

Organizers say they have reinvented the market to include better parking, a more convenient schedule and an emphasis on locally produced agricultural products.

The market met on Tuesdays in the past but will now meet every Saturday beginning May 18th. The group will block off parts of Chestnut Street near 11th Street from 8 a.m. to noon.

Organizer Gary Tretter II says the most important change is a new focus on only selling locally-sourced products.

“We have stipulations in our agreement with producers that they must be direct producers. That way when someone comes to a farm market, most everyone has the opinion of going to a farm market, that they get something that is locally grown. We’re trying to guarantee that that is true,” Tretter II said.

The market runs between May 18 and the end of October. If you'd like more information, visit the group's Facebook page.