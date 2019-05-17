Missouri lawmakers act to loosen helmets, safety inspections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that could relax a pair of roadway safety provisions.

The legislation sent to Gov. Mike Parson on Friday would do away with the need for vehicle safety inspections on an estimated one million vehicles that have less than 150,000 miles and are no more than 10 years old.

It also would repeal Missouri's helmet requirement for motorcycle riders who are at least 18 years old and have health insurance.

Some lawmakers have been trying for a long time to repeal the helmet requirement. They passed a bill to do so in 2009 but it was vetoed by then-Gov. Jay Nixon.

This year's bill also would raise fees for getting vehicle and driver's licenses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.