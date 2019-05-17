Pritzker compiles $41.5B infrastructure plan, tax increases - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker compiles $41.5B infrastructure plan, tax increases

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has compiled a $41.5 billion state capital-construction plan to rebuild and maintain roads, schools and affordable housing, make environmental improvements and more.

The Democrat briefed key lawmakers Friday. He intended that only legislators see what spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (a-boo-DAY'-uh) called a "preliminary draft." But news organizations including The Associated Press obtained copies of it.

Abudayyeh says the working document will guide ongoing discussion.

The six-year plan would be financed with a doubled gasoline tax to 38 cents per gallon. The $100-a-year annual vehicle registration fee would be tiered and top out at $199 for cars three years old or newer.

Spending would include $23 billion on roads and bridges and more than $5 billion for school and university construction.

Online

Pritzker's preliminary construction plan: https://bit.ly/30vhSaH

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.