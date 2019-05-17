Franklin County man arrested for sexual assault of a child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
BENTON (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.

John A. Fonte-Weston, 23, of rural West Frankfort, was arrested Friday for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. 

"The investigation is a result of a complaint from the parent of a minor child who is under the age of 13 from a neighboring county," stated Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni in a release Friday afternoon.

Fonte-Weston is being held in the Franklin County Jail pending formal charges. 

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Herrin Police Department and the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center.
 

