Saturday outlook = get outdoors

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Warm and windy conditions will persist. Saturday will bring dry skies, but rain is expected Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday, especially in a morning round of storms. Sunday afternoon storms will be isolated, but storms that do fire in the afternoon could go severe quickly.

Jim will have latest forecast details on News 3 this evening. 

