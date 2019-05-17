Saturday outlook = get outdoors

BENTON (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday on the west side of Carbondale.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Gabriel Parker is accused of killing two students. His trial is now being moved to Christian County in June 2020.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Warm and windy conditions will persist. Saturday will bring dry skies, but rain is expected Sunday.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of child abuse. On Christmas Eve the 3-month-old ended up with a broken leg.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police are investigating the death of a person inside an apartment complex.
MASSAC CO. (WSIL) -- A Galatia man has been arrested for a 2018 burglary in Massac County. Corey Atkison is charged with residential burglary and theft.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Brandon Alexander Powell needs medication and sheriff's deputies need your help finding him.
DAHLGREN (WSIL) -- The Village of Dahlgren is receiving federal funds to help with emergency water line repairs.
