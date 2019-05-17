Missouri voters to decide on term limits for state officials - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri voters to decide on term limits for state officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri voters will get a chance to decide whether to impose term limits on all of the state's top executive officials.

Lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to being elected to two, four-year terms.

That would match term limits already in place for the governor and state treasurer.

State lawmakers already are limited to two four-year terms in the Senate and four two-year terms in the House.

The amendment on executive branch term limits would appear on the November 2020 ballot, unless the governor sets it for an earlier vote.

