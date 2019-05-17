Illinois Housing Development Authority announces $8.1 million in grants

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties.

The grants are through the Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Program.

Under the program, communities can use the money to maintain weeds and grass, trim trees and bushes, install protective fences, repair or demolish abandoned property.

“It is imperative we give communities the tools they need to eliminate blight which can provide significant economic, social and safety benefits to the surrounding neighborhood,” said IHDA Executive Director Audra Hamernik.

In southern Illinois, Anna, Bluford, Carrier Mills, Centralia, Sesser, Vienna are slated to receive funding.

The 62 recipients are:



APP Round Four Awardees



CITY OF CHICAGO SET-ASIDE Award Amount

City of Chicago $ 2,184,000

COOK COUNTY SET-ASIDE Award Amount

City of Chicago Heights $250,000

City of Evanston $75,000

Village of Hazel Crest $75,000

Village of Lansing $250,000

Village of Riverdale $250,000

Village of Summit $250,000

Cook County DPD $250,000

Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) $250,000

Village of Justice $170,800

City of Berwyn $250,000

City of Calumet City $75,000

Village of Richton Park $100,000

Village of South Chicago Heights $20,000

Village of Maywood $117,500

Town of Cicero $117,500

Village of Dolton $60,000

Village of Robbins $60,000

COLLAR COUNTIES SET-ASIDE Award Amount

Village of Park Forest $250,000

City of Aurora $250,000

Village of Downers Grove $46,370

City of Waukegan $250,000

City of Joliet $250,000

Kane County $250,000

Village of Sauk Village $75,000

City of North Chicago $250,000

Lake County Land Bank Authority $250,000

Village of Hanover Park $125,000

Village of Beach Park $75,000

REST OF STATE SET-ASIDE Award Amount

City of Rockford $73,000

Winnebago County $73,000

City of Bloomington $73,000

City of Loves Park $73,000

City of Sesser $30,000

City of Charleston $55,000

City of Freeport $37,000

Village of Heyworth $47,300

City of DeKalb $55,000

City of Kewanee $37,000

City of Geneseo $37,000

City of East Peoria $55,000

Village of Woodhull $37,000

City of Decatur $55,000

City of Peoria $55,000

City of Galesburg $37,000

Village of Annawan $25,500

City of Anna $32,000

City of Macomb $40,000

City of Princeton $40,000

City of Vienna $20,000

City of Rock Island $40,000

City of Silvis $20,000

City of Litchfield $20,000

City of Moline $33,400

City of Centralia $33,400

City of Casey $20,000

City of Danville $33,400

City of Rochelle $33,400

Village of Bluford $20,000

City of Belleville $30,000

Jersey County $20,000

Village of Carrier Mills $20,000

