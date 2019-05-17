Illinois Housing Development Authority announces $8.1 million in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Housing Development Authority announces $8.1 million in grants

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties. 

The grants are through the Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Program.

Under the program, communities can use the money to maintain weeds and grass, trim trees and bushes, install protective fences, repair or demolish abandoned property. 

“It is imperative we give communities the tools they need to eliminate blight which can provide significant economic, social and safety benefits to the surrounding neighborhood,” said IHDA Executive Director Audra Hamernik. 

In southern Illinois, Anna, Bluford, Carrier Mills, Centralia, Sesser, Vienna are slated to receive funding. 

The 62 recipients are:


APP Round Four Awardees


CITY OF CHICAGO SET-ASIDE    Award Amount
City of Chicago              $ 2,184,000

COOK COUNTY SET-ASIDE    Award Amount
City of Chicago Heights    $250,000
City of Evanston    $75,000
Village of Hazel Crest    $75,000
Village of Lansing    $250,000
Village of Riverdale    $250,000
Village of Summit    $250,000
Cook County DPD    $250,000
Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA)    $250,000
Village of Justice    $170,800
City of Berwyn    $250,000
City of Calumet City    $75,000
Village of Richton Park    $100,000
Village of South Chicago Heights    $20,000
Village of Maywood    $117,500
Town of Cicero    $117,500
Village of Dolton    $60,000
Village of Robbins    $60,000

COLLAR COUNTIES SET-ASIDE    Award Amount
Village of Park Forest    $250,000
City of Aurora    $250,000
Village of Downers Grove    $46,370
City of Waukegan    $250,000
City of Joliet    $250,000
Kane County    $250,000
Village of Sauk Village    $75,000
City of North Chicago    $250,000
Lake County Land Bank Authority    $250,000
Village of Hanover Park    $125,000
Village of Beach Park    $75,000

REST OF STATE SET-ASIDE    Award Amount
City of Rockford    $73,000
Winnebago County    $73,000
City of Bloomington    $73,000
City of Loves Park    $73,000
City of Sesser    $30,000
City of Charleston    $55,000
City of Freeport    $37,000
Village of Heyworth    $47,300
City of DeKalb    $55,000
City of Kewanee    $37,000
City of Geneseo    $37,000
City of East Peoria    $55,000
Village of Woodhull    $37,000
City of Decatur    $55,000
City of Peoria    $55,000
City of Galesburg    $37,000
Village of Annawan    $25,500
City of Anna    $32,000
City of Macomb    $40,000
City of Princeton    $40,000
City of Vienna    $20,000
City of Rock Island    $40,000
City of Silvis    $20,000
City of Litchfield    $20,000
City of Moline    $33,400
City of Centralia    $33,400
City of Casey    $20,000
City of Danville    $33,400
City of Rochelle    $33,400
Village of Bluford    $20,000
City of Belleville    $30,000
Jersey County    $20,000
Village of Carrier Mills    $20,000
 

