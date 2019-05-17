Missouri lawmakers OK $300M bonds for bridge repairs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmakers OK $300M bonds for bridge repairs

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved a measure that could authorize $300 million of bonds to repair hundreds of bridges.

The vote Friday by the state House sends Republican Gov. Mike Parson one of his top priorities for the session, though not in the exact form he had proposed.

The resolution would authorize the bonds only if Missouri wins a federal grant intended to help replace an Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River west of Columbia.

The measure also is smaller than the $350 million bond proposal initially outlined by Parson. Lawmakers reduced the bond costs by instead putting $50 million of general revenue into next year's budget to help pay for bridge repairs.

The bonds would be repaid over seven years with general revenues, not dedicated road funds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.