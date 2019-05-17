Carbondale crews handle grease fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale crews handle grease fire

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday on the west side of Carbondale. 

Firefighters were called out around 2:15 p.m. Friday for a fire at 414 North Beadle Drive. 

Fire officials tell News 3 a tenant in a first floor apartment left grease on the stove that caught fire. The tenant did get out of the apartment safely. No other units were damaged. 

The Red Cross is assisting. 


 

