Carbondale crews handle grease fire

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- No one was injured in a fire Friday on the west side of Carbondale.

Firefighters were called out around 2:15 p.m. Friday for a fire at 414 North Beadle Drive.

Fire officials tell News 3 a tenant in a first floor apartment left grease on the stove that caught fire. The tenant did get out of the apartment safely. No other units were damaged.

The Red Cross is assisting.



