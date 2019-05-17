Body found in trash chute in Carbondale apartment building

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman inside an apartment complex.

Deputy Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said officers responded to the complex on Mill Street around 1:49 a.m. Friday. The apartments are known as the Carbondale Towers.

Reno said a 37-year-old woman was stuck in a mechanical device and when officers arrived, they found the woman dead. Neighbors said the woman was found in a trash chute.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the victim's family. In regards to whether any foul play is suspected, Reno said officers are still investigating.