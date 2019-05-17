Accused school shooter won't be tried in Marshall County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Accused school shooter won't be tried in Marshall County

Posted:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- The trial for the man accused of a deadly school shooting in Marshall County will be moved.

Friday in court a judge approved a change of venue request by Gabriel Parker's attorney.

Parker will now be tried in Christian County beginning June 1. 2020.

Parker is accused of opening fire inside the Marshall County High School in Jan. 2018. Two students died and dozens of others were injured.
 

