Charges filed in 2018 Massac County burglary

MASSAC CO. (WSIL) -- A Galatia man has been arrested for a 2018 burglary in Massac County.

Corey Atkison is charged with residential burglary and theft.

In October 2018, deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office were called to a burglary in the 2000 block of Mt. Pleasant Road. Four guns - a Ruger 9mm, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol, a New England 410 gauge shotgun and a Winchester 20 gauge shotgun - had been stolen.

The investigation led deputies to Atkison. He's being held in the Massac County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 10.

The firearms have not been recovered. Anyone with information about the stolen guns is asked to call the Massac County Sheriff's Office at (618) 524-2912.

