Paducah man charged with abuse, accused of breaking infant's leg

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah man now faces child abuse charges stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve.

Anson Dykes told police he heard a snap in his three month old infant son's leg while changing his diaper.

At the hospital doctors discovered the boy hand a spinal femur fracture. Doctors say Dykes' story didn't add up.

On May 10 a grand jury indicted Dykes on one count of 2nd degree criminal abuse.

Dykes has pleaded guilty to previously filed assault and drug charges connected to visits to his home where officers were investigating the incident involving the infant.

Dykes is not in custody. If anyone has seen him call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270)444-4719.