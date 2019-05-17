Sheriff searching for missing man in Paducah area

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of child abuse. On Christmas Eve the 3-month-old ended up with a broken leg.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of child abuse. On Christmas Eve the 3-month-old ended up with a broken leg.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Brandon Alexander Powell needs medication and sheriff's deputies need your help finding him.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Brandon Alexander Powell needs medication and sheriff's deputies need your help finding him.
DAHLGREN (WSIL) -- The Village of Dahlgren is receiving federal funds to help with emergency water line repairs.
DAHLGREN (WSIL) -- The Village of Dahlgren is receiving federal funds to help with emergency water line repairs.
LYON CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 24 has claimed the life of a Vergennes man and injured three others.
LYON CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 24 has claimed the life of a Vergennes man and injured three others.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quiet weather is expected through Saturday with very warm afternoon temperatures, but Sunday brings a threat for strong storms.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quiet weather is expected through Saturday with very warm afternoon temperatures, but Sunday brings a threat for strong storms.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A program that teaches minority and disadvantaged workers construction skills is helping bring a new playground to one Williamson County community.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A program that teaches minority and disadvantaged workers construction skills is helping bring a new playground to one Williamson County community.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new season for baseball and softball is upon us.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new season for baseball and softball is upon us.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Another school year is coming to a close, but before it does, Community Consolidated School 204 in Pinckneyville is welcoming a pro wrestling legend.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Another school year is coming to a close, but before it does, Community Consolidated School 204 in Pinckneyville is welcoming a pro wrestling legend.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A business in Christopher believes tractor-trailers rolling through the town are to blame for damage to his building.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A business in Christopher believes tractor-trailers rolling through the town are to blame for damage to his building.
CREST HILL (WSIL) -- Seven incarcerated men at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) are college graduates after completing Northeastern University's University Without Walls program at Stateville Correctional Center.
CREST HILL (WSIL) -- Seven incarcerated men at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) are college graduates after completing Northeastern University's University Without Walls program at Stateville Correctional Center.