Sheriff searching for missing man in Paducah area

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who needs medication.

Family members reported Brandon Alexander Powell, 22, missing this morning.

In 2018, Powell re-located to the Paducah area from Florida to accept a job in the river industry.

Powell is no longer working and left his last known address.

Powell suffers from numerous mental health conditions and is believed to not be taking his much-needed medication.

Powell is said to dress like it is winter throughout the year, wearing oversized jackets, sweatshirts, and beanies.

Officials say Powell goes by the name Alex.

If you see Powell call the McCracken County Sheriff at (270) 444-4719.