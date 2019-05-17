Missing teen found dead in pond in Decatur park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing teen found dead in pond in Decatur park

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Police say a body found in a Decatur park has been identified as a 16-year-old boy missing since last weekend.

Dominic Walker's body was recovered Thursday from a pond at Fairview Park. The cause is under investigation.

The teen was a sophomore at Mattoon High School. He was last seen last Saturday at his father's home in Decatur. Adam Walker told the Herald & Review that his son's phone and other common items were left behind.

Police used dogs from Cook County during the search and interviewed registered sex offenders in the area.

