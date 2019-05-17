Missing teen found dead in pond in Decatur park

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Police say a body found in a Decatur park has been identified as a 16-year-old boy missing since last weekend.

Dominic Walker's body was recovered Thursday from a pond at Fairview Park. The cause is under investigation.

The teen was a sophomore at Mattoon High School. He was last seen last Saturday at his father's home in Decatur. Adam Walker told the Herald & Review that his son's phone and other common items were left behind.

Police used dogs from Cook County during the search and interviewed registered sex offenders in the area.

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.