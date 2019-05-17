Village of Dahlgren to receive $117,000 for water line repairs

DAHLGREN (WSIL) -- The Village of Dahlgren is receiving federal funds to help with emergency water line repairs.

The Hamilton County village will get $117,885 through the Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants program. The funds were announced Friday by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The Village of London Mills in Fulton County will also receive $25,000 to evaluate its water distribution system, water treatment plant and wells.

“Investments like these are critical in helping rural communities across the state to improve infrastructure and increase access to safe, clean water,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to make sure hardworking Illinoisans receive the federal support they deserve.”

“This federal funding is an investment in Hamilton and Fulton County’s infrastructure, economy, and public health,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to these important federal resources.”

