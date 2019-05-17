Investigation into Greitens' staff's social media use ended - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Investigation into Greitens' staff's social media use ended

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is closing an investigation into whether former Gov. Eric Greitens improperly used his office staff to work on his campaign's social media accounts.

The Kansas City Star reports the attorney general's announcement on Thursday concludes what is believed to be the last investigation into alleged wrongdoing during Greitens administration. Greitens resigned last June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Former attorney general Josh Hawley began an investigation last year into whether taxpayer resources were illegally misused and whether Greitens and his staff violated Missouri's open records laws.

Schmitt's office said Thursday that the issue is closed. Gov. Mike Parson's office has signed agreements essentially promising that he and future governors will use best practices in using social media and email.

