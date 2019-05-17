1 killed, 3 injured in I-24 crash

LYON CO., Ky. (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 24 has claimed the life of a Vergennes man and injured three others.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 41 in Lyon County.

Kentucky State Police say Kyle W. Ellis, 30, of Vergennes, was driving an RV pulling an enclosed car trailer when the vehicle ran off into the median. Police say Ellis overcorrected while pulling back into traffic, struck an embankment and overturned.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers were also injured.

State police say Michael W. Herring, 27, of Vergennes was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Donald W. Ellis, 49, of Vergennes was taken to Lourdes and later flown to a Nashville hospital. Nicki J. Meadows, 28, of DuQuoin was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Caldwell County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, Kuttawa Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assisted at the scene.

