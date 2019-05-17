A few strong storms possible later this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quiet weather is expected through Saturday with very warm afternoon temperatures, but Sunday brings a threat for strong storms.

Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday is more what we would expect in June or July rather than mid-May.

Saturday evening, storms will fire out west in Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwest Missouri. These storms will eventually work into our region, but arrival will likely be very early Sunday morning.

There's some questions on how far east the threat for severe storms will extend in the early morning hours Sunday, but mainly southeast Missouri could see a threat for hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado.

As the storms move eastward to southern Illinois, it appears instability will be lacking, so the line will likely begin to weaken. The threat increases once again toward midday and into the afternoon in southern Illinois as instability builds and an area of low pressure tracks into central Illinois. Moisture could be a limiting factor, reducing the amount of storms, but there's enough ingredients in place to warrant a risk for severe weather in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Any storms that can develop Sunday afternoon could produce hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado.

Those with outdoor plans late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

