Students learn new skills by building playground in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Children in Johnston City will soon have a new playground thanks to John A. Logan College construction students. 

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program is funded by IDOT and teaches minority and disadvantaged workers construction skills at no cost. 

News 3 Photojournalist Joseph Carr got a first hand look at the progress on that new playground which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

You can learn more about the training program here.

