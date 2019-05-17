UNSUNG HERO: Youth program founder celebrates 20 years

MARION (WSIL) -- A yearly banquet in Marion has been recognizing the talents and achievements of young people for the past two decades. This year, organizers honored the woman behind the program.

Each year, Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ puts on the Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose Banquet. The banquet has grown over the years with much success thanks to its founder and coordinator, Tryphosia Lee.

Since 1999, the Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose Banquet has been celebrating youth across the region.

"It wasn't just an idea, it's been a movement," said Marion Mayor Mike Absher.

This May, the banquet celebrated 20 years and the woman behind its success.

"I know the Lord had given me a vision, and I just was willing and ready to work," said Tryphosia.

Tryphosia and her husband Pastor Larry Lee started Refuge Temple in 1997. At the time, she was looking for ways the ministry could reach out to the community.

"Every since then, it's been an uphill journey. It's been wonderful."

The banquet includes food, music, dancing and guest speakers. It also has a plaque presentation recognizing kids in sports, volunteerism, peer leadership and academia.

"Once the children get the plaques, the children in the audience, that gives them something to look forward to," said Tryphosia.

She said the banquet started out with 75 people in the first year and now has seen more than 600 people show up, some from as far as Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

"Hopefully, they'll take and import these ideas into their own communities. That would be an exciting development to see happen, too," added Absher.

Some have even been attending the celebration since the very beginning.

"Years ago, while I was a college student, Sister Lee invited me to be one of the guest speakers. I saw my picture when I came in. So, it just brings back good memories, great memories," said Carbondale Pastor Christopher Swims.

"Most people now-a-days can't do something for 20 minutes, and to be doing something like the kingdom for 20 years, is nothing short of a miracle," added Tennessee Pastor James Mosley.

The banquet welcomes sponsors and city leaders, like former Marion Mayor Bob Butler, who Tryphosia said was a supporter for many years.

"When I look back over 20 years, it make me feel really good. I say, 'Lord, I thank you for blessing this banquet to have gone this far,'" said Tryphosia.

She said she hopes the banquet continues to inspire and motivate young people to be the best they can be. She also attributes the success of the banquet to her church, sponsors and all the volunteers who work hard to carry out her vision each year.