Public defender says he'll keep working despite charge

HENNEPIN, Ill. (AP) - A lawyer who serves as a part-time public defender in a central Illinois county says he plans to keep the job despite misdemeanor charges related to a prostitution investigation.

Roger Bolin declined to comment on the allegations against him in LaSalle County. But he told the Peoria Journal Star that he expects to remain as public defender in Putnam County, a job that pays $37,000. He also has his own law practice.

The 65-year-old Bolin is one of nine men charged in a prostitution sting. All were told to appear in court on May 31. Rick Sanders resigned as the mayor of Sandwich, saying he wanted to "spare any additional dishonor" to the office. A hospital executive is also charged.

