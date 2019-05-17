Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation limiting the number of young children at in-home child-care providers.

State law currently limits unlicensed child-care providers to supervising four children who are not relatives but contains no limit on the number of sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and cousins who can also be present.

A bill given final approval Thursday would set the limit at six children, of which no more than three could be under the age 2. Only relatives eligible to be enrolled in elementary or secondary school would be exempt from the cap.

Child-care providers who violate the new provisions could face fines of several hundred dollars.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.