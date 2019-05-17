Rent One Park unveils new activities for the Miners and Wild 201 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rent One Park unveils new activities for the Miners and Wild 2019 season

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- A new season for baseball and softball is upon us and staff at Rent One Park spent the off-season redesigning some of the fan interactive areas around the stadium.

For the 2019 season, mini golf is still just beyond the fence in centerfield but this year it will double as Birthday Village. Fans can book the area for birthday parties and play unlimited golf as part of a package. The game is still available to pay per round players as well.

The General Store has been expanded to add more room for Canadian Wild merchandise. The Wild is the newest team in the NPF (National Professional Fast Pitch), a softball league that gives female athletes an opportunity to pursue a professional career in fastpitch softball beyond their collegiate and amateur careers. The new team will play their home opener on June 6, 2019.

The Fun Zone area has been replaced with a FREE wiffle ball playing field for kids ages 12 and under. A Miners employee will pitch while kids take turns hitting and catching balls in the outfield. The Miners production crew plan to do live shots from the area during baseball games. 

Director of Tickets Pat McCarthy says in between inning games 'Off with your head'. Musical chairs and fan favorite 'Knocker Ball' will be back for the 2019 season.

The Southern Illinois Miners home opener is Friday (May 17) at 7:05 p.m. against Windy City Thunderbolts. Fireworks happening after the game.

For more information or tickets click here.

Watch the videos to see News 3's Dave Davis try out some of the new activities.

