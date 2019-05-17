WWE Hall of Famer returns to Southern Illinois

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Another school year is coming to a close, but before it does, Community Consolidated School 204 in Pinckneyville is welcoming a pro wrestling legend. WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams will be a part of a fundraiser for the school.

Stride Pro Wrestling is behind the event. Bell time is 6;30 p.m. Seven great matches are planned. In addition to Luke, who was part of the tag team The Bushwhackers with his cousin Butch Miller, several local wrestling talents will be on hand. Stride Pro Wrestling Champion Red Daniels, Heath Hatton, "Farmer" Billy Hills and others will be on the card.

The main event will feature 204 Superintendent Jerry Travelstead and his wife and children teaming up against Dexter Roswell, Mr. Anthony and Keri Gold.

Tickets are $10 each.