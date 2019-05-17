Hot, humid, and breezy Friday, storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you thought Thursday was a tad bit warm, Friday afternoon will likely be even warmer.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A business in Christopher believes tractor-trailers rolling through the town are to blame for damage to his building.
CREST HILL (WSIL) -- Seven incarcerated men at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) are college graduates after completing Northeastern University's University Without Walls program at Stateville Correctional Center.
CREAL SPRINGS (WSIL) -- Students and parents launched dozens of balloons over Lake of Egypt to remember a young girl who died last year.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- The tradition of releasing balloons at weddings, birthdays and memorials may soon get deflated by lawmakers in more than half a dozen states.
(WSIL) -- Petco is helping pet owners feed their cats and dogs healthier food by offering a food trade-in event this weekend.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Peoria Corvette community passed through Benton today, in an effort to help another very special community.
LOS ANGELES (ABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a young child which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.
(WSIL) Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson is critical of Alabama's new anti-abortion law. Robertson says Alabama has "gone too far" by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
CHICAGO (ABC) -- Three people, including a mother and daughter, have been charged in the death of a 19-year-old pregnant mother on Chicago's Southwest Side.
