Hot, humid, and breezy Friday, storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Already a warm outside to get Friday started with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. If you thought Thursday was a tad bit warm, Friday afternoon will likely be even warmer. We'll be under the center of a ridge this afternoon which will turn up the heat a bit more. The saving grace Friday may be the breeze, which will be in the 10-15 mile per hour range out of the south and west. We expect another dry day on Saturday, but storms return on Sunday. A few of those storms could be strong to severe.Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when and what to expect on News 3 This Morning.