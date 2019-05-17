Korean War soldier, MIA since the conflict, to be buried - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Korean War soldier, MIA since the conflict, to be buried

STERLING, Ill. (AP) - A soldier who was killed during the Korean War has been returned to Illinois and will be buried next to his twin, who was killed during the same battle.

The remains of Cpl. John G. Krebs will be buried Friday at Sterling's Calvary Cemetery, next to his brother George. The 19-year-old orphans were killed during a battle in Chochiwon, South Korea on July 11, 1950.

Reports indicate George Krebs was killed after returning to the field to find John.

John Krebs was listed as missing in action because he couldn't be accounted for after that battle. His remains were identified in December.

A motorcycle group will lead an afternoon procession from the Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling to the cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports of the 8,156 Korean War personnel missing in action, only 494 have been identified.

