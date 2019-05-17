Job Squad: May 17, 2019

WSIL -- Looking for a job? We can help. There are several positions open in our region right now.

Rend Lake College has several openings right now, including a phlebotomy instructor. This is a part time position. Applicants must have an associate's degree in MLT. The tentative start date is for the fall semester. How to apply:

Kim Rogers

Human Resources Director

c/o Rend Lake College

468 N. Ken Gray Pkwy / Ina, IL 62846

or e-mail to rogers@rlc.edu



Application should include:

Cover Letter

Application

Resume

Transcripts

Get more details here.

Illinois Central School Bus is hiring school bus drivers and monitors in the Marion area. Training will begin soon so new hires are ready to start work in August. Call 618-993-9170 or stop by the office at 200 N. Fifth Street in Marion.

Pepsi Mid-America is hiring a marketing manager. It's a full-time position that requires a bachelors degree in marketing, sales or related field. They also want someone with experience in marketing. There is some travel involved too-- so a valid drivers license and reliable transportation are necessary. Apply in person or email your resume here.

Beer maker, Anheuser Busch is looking for an intern this summer for Natural Light. The gig includes attending events as a brand ambassador, creating social media content and researching products. So for that reason, applicants have to be at least 21 years old. You will be paid for your efforts, however, the company doesn't say how much. This opportunity is in the New York area as well. Apply here before May 26.