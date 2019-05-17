Ex-stakes winner Saudi Poetry newest resident at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky has welcomed former graded stakes winner Saudi Poetry as its newest resident.

Old Friends farm says Saudi Poetry was donated by former thoroughbred trainer Jeff Morris and his long-time friend, author Laura Hillenbrand.

The farm says the 22-year-old mare arrived Wednesday.

Saudi Poetry ended her racing career with five wins out of 15 starts, earning $596,972.

As a 3-year-old, she earned her first graded stakes win at the Grade 2 Louisville Breeders' Cup Handicap at Churchill Downs. She later captured the Grade 3 Fleur de Lis at the same track.

Old Friends says Saudi Poetry's offspring failed to live up to her own achievements at the track.

Old Friends founder Michael Blowen says the farm is lucky to have such a beautiful, intelligent mare.

