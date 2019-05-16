Business blames semis for damaging building

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A business in Christopher believes tractor-trailers rolling through the town are to blame for damage to his building.

The family that owns the business said vibrations from those big rigs shake the building.

The Young Family owns the Dairy Queen at the coroner of Market Street and Route 148 in downtown Christopher.

Courtney Young is the store operations manager of the DQ.

She said the family has owned the business for 20 years, but last month a first happened.

"I was getting ready to fall asleep and I get a phone call that the wall had fallen out and she (shift manager) needed to know what to do," Young said.

Young said her shift manager told her pieces of the tile from the wall inside the store fell off the wall.

"Within our phone call, she had mentioned there had been several semis that had come through during the day," Young said.

Young said over the last two months, they have noticed an increase in oversized loads coming through downtown Christopher.

During the interview with Young on Thursday, one of those wide loads passed right by the DQ.

"I can actually see one coming in behind us," Young said staring out the window.

Wood panels stand where the fallen tile used to be.

Young said the contractor working on the damage recommended to put up the paneling instead of more tile.

"We've talked to two different companies and they won't put tile up due to the vibration," Young said.

Young said the wood paneling does not meet corporate expectations.

"We have the potential for a write up when they come to visit, but that's something we can't move forward with because there isn't a company that will replace the tile," Young said.

Christopher Police Officer Michelle Gunning said their department has also noticed an increase of these semis on local roads.

"It definitely hinders our whole entire town," Gunning said. "People driving up on other people's driveways. It shutdowns the whole town."

Route 148 is often used as a detour when Interstate 57 is shut down, like two weeks ago when a deadly accident shut down the northbound lanes of 57 near West Frankfort.

Just a few weeks ago Christopher Police and other agencies had to shut down the intersection of Route 148 and 14 because an oversized load semi was stuck.

"Sometimes it's really hard because we don't any notice whenever they are going to come through town so we have to call for backup from other surrounding towns to help shutdown side roads," Gunning said.

Young said the large semis have been coming through every other week.

"If you get a big oversized semi, you're going to feel the building shake," Young said.

News 3 asked Gunning why these large loads make the trip through smaller towns.

"You know, that's a question that we don't actually know ourselves," Gunning said.

For the time being, the Youngs said they are prepared if this happens again.

"It's (another section of tiles) is not quite there yet, but I can apply pressure here and eventually we are expecting this section to come down this summer if the semi's continue to come through," Young said.

News 3 reached out to the Illinois Department of Transportation to ask if any repairs are needed along that stretch of 148.

A spokesman said they are constantly checking the roads and no repairs are needed at this time.