Petco holding food trade-in event May 18, 19

(WSIL) -- Petco is helping pet owners feed their cats and dogs healthier food by offering a food trade-in event this weekend.

On May 1, Petco became the first and only major retailer of pet food and treats to remove dog and cat food products with artificial ingredients that do not meet its nutrition standards from its more than 1,500 retail stores nationwide and online at petco.com.

To support pet parents interested in transitioning away from pet food with artificial ingredients, Petco is holding a nationwide Artificial-Free Upgrade event this weekend May 18,19.

Pet parents are invited to bring in any bag or can of dog or cat food with artificial ingredients to their local Petco store for a free nutrition consultation with a Petco certified food specialist, and upgrade to a bag or can that meet Petco's new nutrition standards for free.

