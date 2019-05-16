The Latest: Beshear denounces attack ad during debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on an attack ad run by a group backing Adam Edelen in Kentucky's Democratic gubernatorial primary (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear has denounced a short-lived attack against him as "one of the most disgusting ads" in Kentucky political history.

The TV ad briefly run by a super PAC came up during a debate Thursday night among the Democratic candidates for governor. The group later said it was pulling the ad. The group supports one of Beshear's main Democratic rivals, Adam Edelen.

Beshear said the group is mainly bankrolled by the mother-in-law of Edelen's running mate. Beshear called elections an "integrity test" and said one candidate has failed - a reference to Edelen.

Edelen responded by trying to link Beshear to campaign cash from the maker of OxyContin. It's a claim that Edelen and the super PAC both made in previous ads. Beshear's campaign has called those ads shameful and false.

2:05 p.m.

A well-funded group backing Adam Edelen shook up Kentucky's Democratic gubernatorial primary by running a short-lived TV ad.

The ad denounced Andy Beshear's private legal work several years ago for the Boy Scouts of America in a sexual abuse case.

Edelen's campaign repudiated the ad, saying it "crosses the line." The super PAC running the ad soon said it would pull the commercial.

The Beshear campaign pushed back forcefully, calling the ad's accusations "categorically false" and saying it's a sign of desperation among Edelen supporters. The state's primary election is next Tuesday.

The super PAC running the attack ad is bankrolled mostly by the mother-in-law of Edelen's running mate, developer Gill Holland. Holland's wife is a member of the Brown family that built spirits industry giant Brown-Forman.

