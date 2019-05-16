Televangelist Pat Robertson critical of Alabama anti-abortion la - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Televangelist Pat Robertson critical of Alabama anti-abortion law

(WSIL) Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson is critical of Alabama's new anti-abortion law. Robertson says Alabama has "gone too far" by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Robertson is a longtime abortion opponent, but on Wednesday, as he hosted "The 700 Club" on the Christian Broadcasting Network, he called the bill "extreme" and noted that it does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

He said:

I think Alabama has gone too far. There's no exception for rape or incest. It's an extreme or all that they want to challenge Roe vs. Wade. But my humble view is that this isn't the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law Wednesday evening, although it is expected to be challenged in court. Some Alabama lawmakers are hoping to ignite a legal fight in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to gut abortion rights nationwide.

