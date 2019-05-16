St. Jude Corvette Run passes through southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Petco is helping pet owners feed their cats and dogs healthier food by offering a food trade-in event this weekend.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Peoria Corvette community passed through Benton today, in an effort to help another very special community.
LOS ANGELES (ABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a young child which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.
(WSIL) Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson is critical of Alabama's new anti-abortion law. Robertson says Alabama has "gone too far" by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
CHICAGO (ABC) -- Three people, including a mother and daughter, have been charged in the death of a 19-year-old pregnant mother on Chicago's Southwest Side.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders at SIU form a 27-person committee to lead the search for a new president.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Board of Trustees has approved a plan to sell naming rights to the SIU Arena.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A man convicted of a 2016 murder in Murphysboro will spend 37 years in prison.
WSIL - Summer-like heat has moved in and will stick around into the weekend. ...
WSIL -- Eldorado's Fred's store is set to close along with more than 100 other locations.
