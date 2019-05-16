St. Jude Corvette Run passes through southern Illinois

BENTON (WSIL) -- The Peoria Corvette community passed through Benton today, in an effort to help another very special community: St. Jude in Memphis.

It's a community that is very important to 16-year-old Marie Hatterman, “Memphis, like once you get there, it’s like its own little community, and it’s just so special to be there, and it feels like God’s arms are over you."

She’s had first hand experience with St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The day before my 13th birthday I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma... I did chemo there, and now I’m all good,” Hatterman said.

She is in remission, and in a few years, expects to be cancer-free. Just recently, she learned she was returning to Memphis, but on better terms. She recently spoke at a meeting for the St. Jude Corvette Run.

“This year another record year of Corvettes attending, 72. We take the entire 480 miles from Peoria, down to Memphis, Tennessee, under Police Escort,” Hatterman said.

Those who share her enthusiasm for the run, pay a price to be there according to Andrew Black with the St. Jude Corvette Drive.

“Anybody with a Corvette can join. The driver pledges at least $1,000 and the passenger pledges $500. We have people raise well over $10,000, $11,000," Black said.

“This year, I’m pleased to report at this point we’ve raised about $240,000,” Black said.

Even members of the local chamber of commerce donated their time, pumping gas. Executive Director of the Benton West City Area Chamber of Commerce, Lennie Shelton, said the local business community is happy to help.

“We just made an announcement at the Chamber meeting, and these people all stepped up and offered to help, and that’s part of what the chamber does is we work together, businesses coming together to help prosper the community,” Shelton said.

If you are interested in participating in a future drive with your Corvette, contact Lennie Shelton at the Benton West City Area Chamber of Commerce by calling (618) 438-2121.