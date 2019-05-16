Balloon launch in memory of late classmate

CREAL SPRINGS (WSIL) -- Students and parents launched dozens of balloons over Lake of Egypt to remember a young girl who died last year.

Khlover Smiley was a third grader at Adams School in Creal Springs. Smiley died in a boating accident at Lake of Egypt one year ago on May 16, 2018.

Melissa Lundgren was Smiley's teacher. She says, she's still heartbroken, "She was smart she was sweet she had a beautiful heart she was a good friend," said Lundgren.

Officials with the school says students also raised money to help pay for a headstone for Smiley. School officials adds they hope many people can pray for Smiley's family.

"And not just right now on that were on the anniversary just anytime that God puts them on their heart and just pray," said Lundgren.

