Future of Shawnee after-school program uncertain

WOLF LAKE (WSIL) -- The Shawnee School district is uncertain if it will be able to again offer an after-school program that has helped several families in its first year.

Jessica Plumley wears several hats at Shawnee School district. She's a teacher's aide, and a supervisor for the after-school program that has up to 20 Pre-K to 5th grade students for two hours each school day.

Plumley also takes advantage of the free after-school care for her own 7-year-old daughter, "My child's dad works an hour away, and he leaves early in the morning. He gets home at the same time that I get home."

This school year is the first for the program, and Plumley says it's been well received by students and parents.

"We are in a rural area, and it's far away from cities that have convenient care. It's just not available," she explains.

But next year she and other parents might have to come up with other plans. Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill says it's up to the state to decide if the $28,000 grant that pays for the program will be funded again.

"It's so new I don't know if it's one of these things we're just going to kind of count on from every year or not," Clover-Hill says.

The money goes toward supervisor wages, transportation for the children to get home, and helps with bills like water and electric. Without the funds, the program won't be possible.

"That's why I wanted to let parents know they might want to have a back up plan. A Plan-B," Clover-Hill explains. "Be thinking about what you need to do if we don’t receive this funding again."

Clover-Hill and Plumley are both hopeful that the state will fund the grant, so the program can continue.