Missouri woman guilty in infant son's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman guilty in infant son's death

Posted: Updated:

VANDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A judge has found a Missouri mother guilty in the death of her infant son, who died shortly after he was born in their home in northeast Missouri.

Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on Thursday found Roberta Baker guilty of a Class B felony abuse or neglect resulting in death.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports Baker waived her right to a jury trial in the February 2018 death of her son, Elijah.

Testimony during a one-day trial indicated Baker gave birth to the boy, who was premature, while home alone near Vandalia. She told investigators she didn't seek medical help because she had active warrants and didn't want to return to prison.

A toxicology report on the infant found methamphetamine in his system.

Baker will be sentenced July 19.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.