27-person committee to lead SIU's search for new president

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders at SIU form a 27-person committee to lead the search for a new president.

"You're never going to find the perfect person, but we're going to get close to it," SIU Board of Trustees chairman J. Phil Gilbert said.

Gilbert isn't expecting the search for a new president to be easy.

"We're going to be looking for someone to be able to come in and make those hard decisions and get enrollment up and retain faculty and staff and make this a happy place where people want to come to work," Gilbert said.

The committee is led by Ed Hightower, a recently re-appointed board member.

"They must be someone who is a leader who has impeccable integrity and great passion for the system," Hightower said.

An executive search firm, Witt/Kieffer, will help advertise the job. The university agreed to pay the firm $100,000 to $150,000, or roughly one-third of the new president's first year salary.

Gilbert said the goal is to have a list of 10 to 12 candidates by September and to have a new president by the end of the year.

"We're looking for somebody who is an academic leader, someone who understands the collective bargaining process, and someone that's committed to equal opportunity and affirmative action," Gilbert said. "Somebody who can go out there and basically sell the system."

And Gilbert said the new president will have a tough task, convincing lawmakers to re-invest in higher education after years of cutbacks.

SIU has been without a president since Randy Dunn resigned in July last year amid controversy over improper hires and a contentious funding shift proposal between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.