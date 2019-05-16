Man convicted of murder in Murphysboro heads to prison

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A judge has sentenced a Murphysboro man to 37 years in prison for a 2016 murder.

Cortez Turner, 30, had previously been found guilty during a Dec. 2018 bench trial.

Investigators say Turner shot Detrick Rogers to death in Murphysboro on Oct. 24, 2016.

Turner was sentenced on multiple charges.

He got 29 years for first-degree murder. Eight years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those sentences will run back to back.

Turner was also sentenced to time for conspiracy to commit aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of perjury. That prison time will run at the same as his other sentence.

Investigators say Turner shot himself in the leg while firing shots at Rogers. Turner had lied to the grand jury and claimed he was shot while walking down the street in Murphysboro.

