Man convicted of murder in Murphysboro heads to prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted of murder in Murphysboro heads to prison

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A judge has sentenced a Murphysboro man to 37 years in prison for a 2016 murder.

Cortez Turner, 30, had previously been found guilty during a Dec. 2018 bench trial.

Investigators say Turner shot Detrick Rogers to death in Murphysboro on Oct. 24, 2016.

Turner was sentenced on multiple charges.

He got 29 years for first-degree murder. Eight years for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those sentences will run back to back.

Turner was also sentenced to time for conspiracy to commit aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of perjury. That prison time will run at the same as his other sentence.

Investigators say Turner shot himself in the leg while firing shots at Rogers. Turner had lied to the grand jury and claimed he was shot while walking down the street in Murphysboro.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.