2 lanes of St. Louis-area bridge to reopen Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 lanes of St. Louis-area bridge to reopen Friday

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two lanes of the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge that connects south St. Louis County with Illinois will reopen by morning rush hour on Friday.

Transportation officials say the lanes will remain open on weekday mornings while repairs are made to the Mississippi River crossing.

The westbound bridge was closed Sunday after the Missouri Department of Transportation found cracks in steel beams during a routine inspection.

The plan now is for repairs to take place while two lanes are reopened to traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. The bridge will have just one lane open the remainder of the time.

Oversize and overweight loads won't be permitted until repairs are complete.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.