Expert: Fetal abduction rare yet endures over 30 years

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The grisly act is rare, yet it's common enough to have a name: fetal abduction.

And an expert says the latest case out of Chicago has similarities to many of the roughly 30 similar crimes carried out over the last three decades across the U.S.

Criminal justice expert Kenna Quinet says in cases she's tracked back to 1987, most mothers are slain and it's typical for them to have been stalked or lured somewhere under false pretenses. That's what police and relatives say was the case involving the strangulation death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who had her baby cut from her womb.

Authorities say the baby is in grave condition and not expected to survive.

Quinet said it's important to note that fetal abduction remains infrequent and shows no sign of increasing.

