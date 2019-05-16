Warmer with more wind

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- A man convicted of a 2016 murder in Murphysboro will spend 37 years in prison.
WSIL - Summer-like heat has moved in and will stick around into the weekend. ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Board of Trustees has approved a plan to sell naming rights to the SIU Arena.
WSIL -- Eldorado's Fred's store is set to close along with more than 100 other locations.
(CNN) -- The partial structure failure took place at the Dunlap Dam in New Braufels. The break sent water cascading briskly through the 91-year-old dam's middle gate.
NEW YORK (CNN Business) -- The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Ohio River at Cairo broke a record Thursday morning. It marked 98 consecutive days the river has been above flood stage.
(WSIL) -- The boil water order for Rend Lake Intercity Water customers has been lifted.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion VA Medical Center is reaching out to female veterans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- At least five people were able to escape from a burning home early Thursday morning. Firefighters from Benton, West Frankfort and Zeigler were called to a home in Denning Township just before 5 a.m.
