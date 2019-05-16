Warmer with more wind - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer with more wind

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Summer-like heat has moved in and will stick around into the weekend.  Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s with morning 60s.  SW winds will be gusty in the 15-25mph range.  Next chance of rain is Sunday when a system could bring heavy rain and strong storms. 

Jim will run down all the numbers in his forecast on News 3 this evening. 

