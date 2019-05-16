Fred's closing more stores including Eldorado location

WSIL -- Discount chain Fred's is closing 104 additional stores this summer. The company says two locations in our region are on the list.

Fred's calls those stores "underperforming" and says the closures are part of an “ongoing effort to rationalize its store footprint..”

Fred's will close the Eldorado, IL location at 1021 Highway 45 North and the Hayti, MO store at 603 E Washington St.

Going out of business sales are already happening at 159 other Fred's locations that were already slated to close including the store in Benton, IL.