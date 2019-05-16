Group pulls TV ad attacking Beshear in Democratic race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A well-funded group backing Adam Edelen shook up Kentucky's Democratic gubernatorial primary by running a short-lived TV ad.

The ad denounced Andy Beshear's private legal work several years ago for the Boy Scouts of America in a sexual abuse case.

Edelen's campaign repudiated the ad, saying it "crosses the line." The super PAC running the ad soon said it would pull the commercial.

The Beshear campaign pushed back forcefully, calling the ad's accusations "categorically false" and saying it's a sign of desperation among Edelen supporters. The state's primary election is next Tuesday.

The super PAC running the attack ad is bankrolled mostly by the mother-in-law of Edelen's running mate, developer Gill Holland. Holland's wife is a member of the Brown family that built spirits industry giant Brown-Forman.

