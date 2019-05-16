SIU Board approves renaming Arena - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU Board approves renaming Arena

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Board of Trustees has approved a plan to sell naming rights to the SIU Arena.

The vote was unanimous, with trustee Roger Tedrick recusing himself from the decision. 

SIU interim chancellor John Dunn says the deal will bring in $10 million for the university. The new name is being kept private until an event later Thursday afternoon.

