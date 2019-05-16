Woman sentenced to 5 years for statutory rapes of 2 boys - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sentenced to 5 years for statutory rapes of 2 boys

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) - A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for statutory rape involving two 15-year-old boys.

The Joplin Globe reports Amanda Morton, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two reduced charges of second-degree statutory rape. She was originally charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and sentenced Morton to concurrent terms of five years each.

A probable-cause affidavit in the case says Morton bought a bottle of vodka in May 2018 at a convenience store and shared it with four 15-year-old boys in a park in Marionville. She later had sex with two of the boys.

